Kuwait’s Cabinet issued a statement on Tuesday regarding a decree pardoning the penalty that restricts the freedom of several individuals in a court ruling, KUNA reported. In a statement, the cabinet outlined the “belief of the political leadership…(in) national reconciliation that brings good to the people of this nation,” labeling the decision “the opening of a bright new page.”

The document mentioned that the move was aimed at stability, stating that “Kuwait is more important through its children [and that] this step will create an atmosphere for fruitful cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities in accordance with the constitutional foundations, and remove all obstacles that would hinder development and achievements.”

Furthermore, the ministers also praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his noble initiative to pardon individuals.