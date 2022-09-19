Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Sunday evening the King of the United Kingdom and North Ireland Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed condolences of His Highness the Amir and Kuwait’s people to King Charles, affirming that Queen Elizabeth II had a special place in the hearts of Kuwaitis. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere sympathy on the death of the Queen, recalling her leading role in deepening the special relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, King Charles III voiced his gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his sincere sentiments and condolences that showed the strong historical relations linking the two countries and their peoples. – KUNA