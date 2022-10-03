Kuwait’s plastic artist Munira Al-Qadiri Sunday won the prize of the

15th ‘Triennale Fellbach’ small-scale sculpture exhibition held in Germany.

Al-Qadiri’s arts embody the Arabian Gulf history and development in the oil period, and have unique features of this era, the arbitration committee said.

Mayor of Fellbach City Gabriele Zull handed out the prize to Al-Qadiri, who thanked the

organizing committee of the exhibition.

The Kuwaiti artist presented three artworks in the exhibition, which featured 56 male and female artists.

Every three years the ‘Small Sculpture Triennial’ event is held to present contemporary

sculptures by international artists.

Source – Kuna