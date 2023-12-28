In the northern Ez-Zour region of Kuwait, the North Ezzor Energy and Water Project’s Phases II and III are making waves in 2024, according to MEED magazine.

With a whopping investment of $4 billion, this independent water and electricity initiative boasts a 2,700-megawatt power plant and a desalination facility producing 165 million gallons per day.

As the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority reviews pre-qualification documents from five potential bidders, this project joins a list of transformative ventures.

The list included the Saudi city development program, worth $17.6 billion, and UAE’s $7 billion expansion of the upper Zakum field.