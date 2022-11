Kuwaitization covering consultants at the legal department of Kuwait Municipality will hit 100 percent in less than a year, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mojel said on Tuesday.

The minister, speaking during today’s parliamentary session, revealed that the number of advisors at the municipality reached 127 in addition to three expatriates, adding that the contracts of the foreigners would expire in less than a year.

Source-KUNA