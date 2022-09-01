The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Omar Al-Sharqawi, issued a decision to terminate the services of thirty non-Kuwaiti employees as a preparatory step in the Kuwaitization plan, an Arab daily reported.

The dismissed workers will be replaced with Kuwaiti nationals, which in this regard will be coordinated by the Civil Service Commission.

The Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Integrity Affairs, and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Jamal Al-Jalawi, revealed in a statement a plan to provide jobs for Kuwaitis and empower nationalist colleagues in the Ministry of Justice. The statement indicated the minister’s directives issued to the undersecretary the need to implement the plan and immediately terminate the contracts of non-Kuwaiti employees based on the specialization of their replacements, stipulated by the Civil Service Council Resolution No. 11 of 2017, issued regarding the rules and procedures for the Kuwaitization of government jobs.