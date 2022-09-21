Kuwait Airways has implemented the strategic plan adopted by the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, which includes developing and updating applicable systems and turning them into digital services in order to reduce the documentary cycle on the employee, an Arab daily reported.

In addition, the worker would save the trouble when utilizing some of these services, the efforts culminated with a comprehensive update of all these systems and creating a comprehensive “FIORI” system. This would give the employee a chance to obtain many of the services he needs through the website and the electronic application of the E-Rebate system including, but not limited to providing and renewing sick leaves, obtaining travel permits, obtaining exit permits when traveling, among others.

It is now easy to obtain these services and save time in order to upgraded services that contribute to the development of the work system within the company, encouraging young and highly qualified citizens. The company said in a statement that in order to complement the efforts to create a suitable working atmosphere for all the employees, obstacles and difficulties facing the work team should be overcome, creating a spirit of competition and innovation.

In addition, the company has launched a project with specialized companies to study and evaluate the salary scale and benefits for colleagues in the company and to provide feedback and implement it. This includes all jobs inside and outside Kuwait.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management added in a statement that they are keeping in mind Civil Service Commission Resolution No. 11 of 2017, stressing that officials are moving forward in the Kuwaitization of jobs in order to raise the Kuwaitization rate in the coming years, as the company views with great importance the national interest. It would involve work within the Blue Bird team for the development of roles in the future and to attract the highly eligible and young Kuwaitis, in line with its strategy, plans, vision and hopes to reaching the Kuwaitization rate in the company, as it recently offered a large number of vacancies to include new young local employees to work within the team.

The company’s board of directors is also working on the Kuwaitization of higher-up positions within the company in the near future. Similarly, the executive management is working to double the percentage of locals in the next 3 years.

According to the statement, the Board of Directors and the Executive Management are keen to attract young people who have ambition, motivation and initiative to join the Blue Bird family. The company currently has 46 jobs inside and outside Kuwait.