The State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of cybersecurity, to raise the level of information sharing and exchange of experiences in the field of cybersecurity between the two countries.

Major General, retired, Engineer Muhammad Bouaraki, head of the National Cybersecurity Center, signed the document on behalf of Kuwait while the Kingdom was represented by the Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Engineer Majid Al-Mazyad on the second day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum hosted by Riyadh.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding, Bouarki said it aims to raise the level of information sharing and exchange of experiences in the field of cybersecurity between the two parties. He stressed the importance of cooperation in this field because of its significant positive impact in confronting cyber-attacks and protecting cyberspace.

At the conclusion of his statement, Bouarki thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the forum and for the warm reception and hospitality. During his participation in the forum, Bouarki stressed that Kuwait seeks to build, develop and organize an effective cybersecurity system at the national level, to protect the country from cyberspace threats.

He stressed the importance of promoting a culture of cybersecurity that supports the safe and correct use of cyberspace. He said that the human element is important in cybersecurity, as without the presence of trained personnel armed with information and awareness, this may make the system at risk of any cyber-attacks.

He stressed the need for everyone, not just specialists, to receive training based on developing basic skills and introducing some of the tools, techniques and methods that can be used to ensure better electronic practices in all fields.

He pointed to the importance of cybersecurity for countries, as it maintains the sensitivity and security of users’ information, especially that which may expose people to danger or the countries in which they reside, because any information that may be marginal or unimportant for some individuals may be the link that The hacker needs it to do his job.

He stressed that cybersecurity helps countries maintain the secrecy of their information from being hacked by hostile countries or exposed to electronic attacks that cause paralysis or financial losses to their economies, which in turn is what can be imagined, as it is a type of modern war in our current era.

Regarding the forum’s work, Bouarki said that the forum discussed a number of strategic topics related to cyber security, the most important of which are cyber gaps and future developments in cyber security.

He said that the forum contributed to opening broad horizons for transferring knowledge, exchanging experiences, exploring opportunities for cooperation on cybersecurity topics of a strategic dimension, supporting international efforts, and unifying joint endeavors in this regard, in addition to stimulating social and economic development in aspects of cybersecurity.