Statistics issued by the Turkish Ministry of Tourism revealed that the volume of Kuwaiti visitors to Turkey during the period between January and July of this year reached 279 thousand, which placed Kuwaitis second among on the list of Arabs visiting Turkey, while Iraqi tourists came first, and the Germans ranked first among foreign countries.

A local Arabic daily, quoting sources reported that Turkey is one of the favorite destinations for Kuwaitis, due to a number of factors, the most important of which is the lack of the need to obtain a visa, Turkey offering many tourist, entertainment and marketing places, in addition to its beautiful weather, makes it a favorable tourist destination.

In addition to this there are no health measures or any strict measures regarding the Corona virus, and the ticket prices, no matter how high, are cheaper than other countries.

Turkey is among the favorite countries for Kuwaitis in terms of real estate investment, as they are interested in buying villas and apartments in residential complexes, especially luxury homes, in Istanbul and Antalya, as a result of the many facilities and legislation that are in the interest of foreign investors.