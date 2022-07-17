The Kuwaitis during the first half of this year amounted to 348.9 million dirhams (equivalent to 29.15 million dinars). point, with the market value of the listed shares growing by 23%.

Over the past six months, the Kuwaitis’ purchases of shares in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange worth to 348.9 million dirhams (equivalent to 29.15 million dinars), and sales transactions worth 422.5 million dirhams (equivalent to 35.3 million dinars), bringing the net selling transactions since the beginning of the year to 73.5 million dirhams (equivalent to 6.14 million dinars).

At the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Gulf purchases on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange during the first half of this year amounted to about 3.3 trillion dirhams (equivalent to 275.96 million dinars), compared to sales of 3.31 trillion dirhams (equivalent to 277.25 million dinars), to reach a net Their sales transactions in the first half are 15.39 million dirhams (equivalent to 1.29 million dinars).

The net value of Kuwaiti investors’ trading in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, selling during the month of June, was about 16.78 million dirhams (equivalent to 1.4 million dinars), through purchases amounting to 64.78 million dirhams (equivalent to 5.41 million dinars), and sales operations amounting to 81.56 million dinars dirhams (equivalent to 6.81 million dinars).