The Kuwaiti Association of Medical Sciences Students in the Republic of Ireland has expressed its dissatisfaction with the escalating housing crisis in Ireland facing Kuwaiti students on scholarships during this academic year.

The association said in a press statement “in light of these exceptional circumstances, more than 220 Kuwaiti male and female students who were sent on scholarship this year are currently affected by this crisis,” noting that “the majority of students have been staying in expensive hotels for weeks, and it burdens them and their parents”, and hope housing for students will be found before the start of the new school year.