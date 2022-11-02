Al-Wattia Beach is glaring example of neglect and inaction is an attractive waterfront suffering from the deterioration of facilities and the accumulation of waste

Failure to maintain beach facilities, wooden benches suffering from neglect, a tourist site and a waterfront that many countries wish to invest and turn into a civilized outlet that attracts visitors, reports a local Arabic daily.

This is how the general view of the coastal strip in Al-Wattia Beach, opposite the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center and the Al-Salam Palace Museum, looks like, which is in a dire state, due to neglect and mismanagement.

Visiting Al-Wattia Beach is a “mistake”, which will keep away many visitors who wish to relax or enjoy the view of the sea, because once he enters the beach, the surprise will be to see pieces of worn out and old wood pieces, many believe that they are chairs and huts which once provided shelter, but in fact they are nothing but a wreck, which unfortunately, reflects mismanagement and neglect of maintaining and developing a public facility.

When the daily paid a visit to the beach it was evident it lacks organization, attention, and good management, despite the fact that it has the ingredients and capabilities that qualify it to become a tourist facility frequented by people for recreation and sports such as walking, cycling and others.

The situation of hygiene on the beach with its golden sand only increased ugliness, especially due to waste, bags and empty cans thrown here and there randomly, as a result of poor monitoring and behavior of visitors, in addition to the fact that the level of maintenance is not satisfactory, and it needs to be reconsidered in a modern and sophisticated way to include real activities and management from the Municipality to motivate citizens and residents to visit, respect and maintain facilities.

On the other hand, sources in the Kuwait Municipality confirmed seeking to improve the beaches in Kuwait, indicating that it is in the process of preparing an integrated plan to restore and improve the beaches, especially those whose maintenance has been neglected for a long time, due to the lack of commitment of some companies to improve the quality of facilities in some beaches, especially Al-Wattia Beach.