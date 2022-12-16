Wednesday night was not only sad for the Arabs after the Moroccan soccer team lost in the semi-final match of the World Cup to France, but the 2-0 defeat was heart breaking for 1064 Kuwaiti families.

According to official data, a local Arabic daily said, there 1,064 Kuwaitis have married Moroccan women since the beginning of this year out of 1,835 Kuwaitis who got married to foreign, which means that the number of women who have married a Kuwaiti.

The data indicates that Kuwaitis who married from the beginning of the year until last November 13 to non-Kuwaiti and Moroccan women were distributed between 471 Saudi women, 113 Iraqi, 63 Syrian, 43 Egyptian, 33 Lebanese, 18 Yemeni, 16 Bahraini, 8 Omani, 3 Somali, 2 from Qatar, and one Emirati. In numbers, Moroccan women topped the list.

The marriages of Moroccan women alone constitute about 58 percent of the total marriage contracts of Kuwaiti men to non-nationals since the beginning of the year, while it represents 2.25 times the share of the Saudi wife who has been associated with a Kuwaiti man since the beginning of the year and ranks second after Moroccan and third after Kuwaiti women.

Sources pointed out that it has been observed in the recent period that the number of Kuwaiti men marrying non-nationals has increased, taking into account the decline in marriages in Kuwait by approximately 22 percent compared to last year, in which 14,677 cases were recorded, which constitutes a significant decrease.