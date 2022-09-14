Senior government sources said the Civil Service Commission has approved a proposal to allow Kuwaitis to work in two jobs.

The sources indicated that Kuwaitis who work in the government sector can work in another job in the private sector outside official working hours after informing their employer of this and obtaining approval, reports a local Arabic daily.

In response to a question about the eligibility of retirees to work after retirement, the sources answered in the affirmative, on condition that the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) is informed of this, and in this case their monthly pension will be stopped and the social insurance premiums continue to be deducted in compliance with the provisions of the relevant law.

On the increase of the goodwill loan for retirees from 7 times the salary to 21, the sources answered this proposal has been submitted to the institution.