Senior citizens group before sunrise at Al-Salmiya trail and organise youth ranks ahead of the daily exercise, walking for almost 9 km.

The leaders of this group are Hassan Al-Eidan, in his 70’s, Abdul Sattar Al-Shemmari and Mahmoud Sabri, in their 60’s, while the dean of the walkers is Jaber Farid whose in his 80’s.

Following the walk, they gather for a conclusion exercise and and muscle strengthening activity before dispersing.

Dr. Mustafa Johar Hayat,75, the committee chairman, said that the participants should adhere to regulations and abstain from any act that may disturb the walkers. He also protested that the motorcyclists often use the pathways and ride at high speed, recalling an incident wherein a motorcyclist rammed into a cement bench suffering injuries.

He further added that walking is a remedy to modern day diseases, as he encourages everyone aiming for fitness and a healthy lifestyle to start walking.

The Kuwaiti Walking Committee was informally established as a league in the 80’s which was inspired by the late Sheikh Jaber Al Ali.

The committee was proclaimed in 2009 and the first tournament for walking amateurs was organised on October 14, 2011, the committee was then accredited by the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee in August 2020.

