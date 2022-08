Members of the Kuwait national project team for the first Kuwaiti satellite have completed the necessary tests before its launch in November 2022.

The team members are Deputy Project Manager and Operations Manager, Rear Admiral Dr. Eng. Ahmed Al-Kandari, Anfal Al-Langawi, Badour Al-Sabti, Engineer Ghaith Al-Ghaith, Aseel Mubarak, and Engineer Ali Mirza, reports a local Arabic daily.