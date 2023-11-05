The Kuwaiti automobile team inaugurated its annual exhibition for old cars at the Marina Crescent, with the participation of 180 various cars on Friday, including classic, antique, and sport such as “Mini Cooper”, “Wrangler”, “Jeep”, “Rolls Royce”, “Chevrolet” and others,

The event was witnessed by about 10,000 classic cars enthusiasts.

Team leader Nasser Al-Tariji told Al-Rai that the exhibition has been active for consecutive 10 years, “at this time every year, for only one day from 10 am to 10 pm.”

He pointed out that this year the team attracted, in addition to vintage car enthusiasts, Kuwaiti champions in various fields, in order to participate and learn about this sport, which is of great interest to young people and adults alike, pointing to the many events and competitions that took place during the exhibition, including the distribution of awards for the audience and participants, and support for small business owners.

