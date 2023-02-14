For the third day in a row, the Kuwaiti Shifa Humanitarian Team conducted nine urgent surgeries for those injured in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week, which focused on double fractures and tissue injuries.

Burns and plastic surgery consultant Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency today, that the injured had suffered double fractures in the thighs, shoulders and arms, as well as tissue loss in the back and thighs, reports Al-Rai daily.

He added that the medical team, consisting of orthopedic, burn, plastic and emergency surgeons, conducted 42 surgeries at the Turkish (American) Hospital in the (Reyhanli) region of (Hatay) province for those affected by the earthquake.

Dr Al-Rasheed explained that the medical team also provided medicines, field treatments, and heating supplies for the displaced.