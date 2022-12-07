A specialist in bariatric surgery, digestive system, colon tumors and robotic surgery at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, Dr. Mashari Al-Muhanna, performed the region’s first mini-bypass operation using an automated robot, an Arab daily reported. The said operation was conducted in cooperation with a consultant obesity surgeon from Taiwan.

Dr. Al-Muhanna told local media that this achievement, which came during the 13th Asian Conference for Type 2 Diabetes Surgery at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, is in line with the Ministry of Health’s vision to develop the country’s health system. He added that the successful surgery was performed on a patient suffering from atherosclerosis and several chronic diseases, as the operation has a major role in the treatment of metabolic diseases.

He strongly recommended the mini-bypass operations in controlling sugar, pointing out that it is recommended for obesity operations in fighting the disease. He added that between 15 to 30 percent of patients who undergo other obesity surgeries gain weight again compared to bypass surgeries.

Dr. Al-Muhanna expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health, the Department of Surgery and the Obesity Surgery Unit at Jaber Hospital for their role in upgrading the health system.