The Ministry of Interior announced the departure of the delegation of the special security force to help Qatar security forces during the soccer World Cup 2022 competition in Qatar.

The Kuwaiti security forces is part of 13 other countries, among the 60 countries that had applied to secure the tournament.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security and Correctional Institutions, Major General Abdullah Safah Al Mulla, in the presence of the Director-General of the Special Security Forces, Brigadier Abdulaziz Al-Arefan, and the Assistant Director-General, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Al-Yaqout, held a meeting with the force before its departure to the Qatari capital, Doha.