Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Taraqi has made his country proud by winning the first gold medal for Kuwait, and the second overall medal in this year’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, reported Al-Rai Daily.

He emerged victorious in the skeet shooting competition, hitting all 60 shots in the final contest. Al-Taraqi’s impressive win marks a significant achievement for Kuwait, as he helped the country secure a remarkable victory in one of the most competitive games in the world.