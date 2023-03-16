The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior received a report of a Kuwaiti national who went missing in Kabad. The ministry has taken necessary action and if there is information about the missing citizen, Mubarak Ali Al-Rashidi, people are asked to contact the ministry on the emergency number 112.

Meanwhile, the competent security services have registered a case of the incident and began to take the necessary measures and followed by the procedures in this regard to reach the merits of the case, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The media had circulated the news of citizen Mubarak Ali Al-Rashidi going missing, and has appealed to those who have information about him to contact the number 6666481.


