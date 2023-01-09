Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received heads and members of the economic ensemble consisting of several state entities at the Bayan Palace on Sunday to discuss issues relevant to the development of Kuwait’s national economy. Top state officials also attended the meeting.

KUNA reported that the PM’s Diwan released a press statement that an ensemble of experts intended to seek the assistance of Kuwait experts to explore economic development, as one of the Diwan’s strategic initiatives in reaping a prosperous future under the guidance of Kuwait’s leaders.

Moreover, the PM tasked the experts to probe matters concerning financial, economic, and developmental importance, in order to contribute to the realization of Kuwait’s Vision 2035.