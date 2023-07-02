Kuwaiti pilgrims started on Saturday returning home after concluding the rituals at the sacred places in Saudi Arabia. The first flight bringing the pilgrims back home touched down at Kuwait International Airport at 9:35 a.m.

A Saudi airways plane arrived off the terminal T-1 with 330 pilgrims on board, said Mansour Al- Hashemi, the director of operations at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a statement to KUNA.

A total of 25 flights for the returning pilgrims are scheduled today. They are set to fly back 8,135 pilgrims, Al-Hashemi added. The DGCA has worked out an integrated plan to facilitate procedures for the returning devotees, Fifteen similar flights are due Sunday. – KUNA