The Yemeni governor of Al-Dhalea, Major General Ali Moqbel Saleh, laid the foundation stone for the Ayoub Health Center project funded by Kuwaiti philanthropists and supervised by the International Mercy Association in the State of Kuwait and will benefit about 30,000 people.

Governor Moqbel said in a press statement during the laying of the foundation stone for the project that the governorate of Al-Dhalea is in dire need to strengthen health services and facilities due to the need in all its directorates, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Kuna.

He added that this project will contribute to strengthening the infrastructure of the health sector in the governorate for the benefit of more than 30,000 people from Al-Dhalea district.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the State of Kuwait, the Amir, the government and the people, and to the International Mercy Association and the Kuwaiti donors who contributed generously in financing this humanitarian project.

For his part, the head of the Communication Foundation for Human Development executing the project, Raed Ibrahim, said the project, which was established in the Gol Spol area, includes building and equipping a health center consisting of a number of clinics, an emergency department, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an administration room, and toilets.

Ibrahim pointed out that the project will contribute to improving the health situation and serving patients in the region by providing primary health care services such as a malnutrition clinic, vaccinations, counseling, and basic treatment services from the general and internal emergency departments, and gynecology and maternity departments.

He went on to say out that the project, which comes within the framework of the (Kuwait beside you) campaign, came in coordination with the local authority and the Public Health and Population Office in Al-Dhalea Governorate, and with generous funding from benefactors in the State of Kuwait through the Al-Rahma Al-Alamyya Association.