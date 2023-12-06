In Tuesday’s trading, the price of a barrel of Kuwaiti oil experienced a notable increase, reaching $81.37 per barrel, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. This signifies a rise of 52 cents compared to the previous day’s trading, where the price was measured at $80.85 per barrel, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Meanwhile, global markets witnessed a different trend, as Brent crude futures experienced a decline of 83 cents, reaching $77.20 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also dropped by 72 cents, amounting to $72.32 per barrel.