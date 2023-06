The price of a Kuwaiti barrel of oil decreased by 2.15 dollars to reach 76.03 dollars in trading, Tuesday, compared to 78.18 dollars in trading Monday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 42 cents to settle at $76.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents to $71.74, reports Al-Rai daily.