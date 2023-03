The price of a Kuwaiti oil barrel increased by $2.95 to reach $79.13 in trading, Tuesday, compared to $76.18 in trading the day before yesterday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

In global markets, Brent crude futures rose 53 cents to reach $78.65 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 39 cents to $73.20, reports Al-Rai daily quoting KUNA.