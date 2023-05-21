The Kuwaiti mission at the UN headquarters in New York had marked its country’s 60th anniversary of membership at the international organization. The event saw the participation of a Kuwaiti national music band in addition to exhibitions displaying the history and culture of Kuwait.

In a televised message, broadcasted at the UN General Assembly’s Hall, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait, since joining the UN, had worked diligently to boost cooperation and understanding amongst all members of the international organization.

He affirmed that he was proud of Kuwait’s 60 years of accomplishments on the regional and the international levels, saying that his country had called for boosting security, sustainable development and human rights during its membership.

Sheikh Salem reflected Kuwait’s keenness on continuing its efforts at the UN, affirming that his country was a reliable partner for the UN when it came to bolstering justice and moderation on a global scale.

On his part, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai delivered a speech during the occasion, which commended the strong ties between Kuwait and the UN.

Wherever the UN would seek virtue in the world, Kuwait would be there to support the international organization through commitment to the noble tenets of the UN charter, he affirmed. Speaking during the occasion, United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said that since joining the UN in 1963, Kuwait had been an active and valuable member of the UN to through its commitment to its charter and efforts.

Despite its small size, Kuwait is working strongly to realize plans of the UN including the 2035 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He asserted that the international community depended on the rational voice of the State of Kuwait in issues pertaining to regional and international security including issues connected with the Middle East.

Kuwait’s humanitarian role also reflected its deep care regarding the plight of fellow human beings affected by conflict or natural disaster and the country plays an important role in reducing suffering worldwide, he said.

Along with Korosi, Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohammad, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Washington Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s General Consulate in New York City Azzam Al-Asfoor, and a huge number of Arab, Islamic, and foreign diplomats attended the celebrations.

Source: KUNA