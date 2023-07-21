The Kuwaiti medical team “shifaa” has conducted in the second day of its mission in southern Turkiye 14 surgeries for people wounded in latest quakes and the Syrian war.

Dr. Amer Shuaib, a specialist in foot surgery and bones at the Royal Hospital in Manchester, told KUNA on Friday that the surgeries mainly tackled fractures. He thanked Kuwait Alms House for bearing costs of the surgeries.

The Kuwaiti team has a seven-year experience of medical aid in southern Turkiye. The doctors and surgeons have conducted more than 330 operations and treated 8,200 patients. – KUNA