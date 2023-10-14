Urgent Arab action is needed to bolster support to the central issue of the Palestinian cause throughout the region, said a Kuwaiti lawmaker on Friday. Speaking to KUNA after attending the foreign affairs and national security meeting of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila — Kuwaiti National Assembly MP and Arab Parliament member — said that a proposal was forwarded to the next session of the Arab parliament to title meeting “solidarity with Palestine’.

The opening meeting of the fourth session for the third legislative term of the Arab parliament on Saturday would be focusing chiefly on the Israeli occupation’s violations against the unarmed Palestinian civilians, said Al-Huwaila.

This is a war of extermination condemned by international law as well as global and humanitarian accords, stressed the Kuwaiti lawmaker who pointed out that the Arab Parliament’s members would be coordinating with their countries to find means to provide necessities and medical aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that the current savage and barbaric assault of the Israeli occupations forces had led to the death and injury of thousands mostly the elderly, women, and children.

The Kuwaiti official also highlighted his country’s efforts to support Palestine, revealing that a charitable campaign, compromising 23 charities and government entities, was launched recently to provide their Palestinian brethren with support and relief aid.

Source: KUNA