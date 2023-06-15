Despite warnings issued by the Ministry of Interior that it is necessary to beware of downloading unknown applications, and to note that many complaints have been received from people who have been defrauded by a gang that deludes citizens and residents into investing in global stock exchanges, or buying gold, oil or digital currencies, by downloading an application, through which the mobile phone is controlled and access to bank accounts.

A Kuwait lost about 5,900 dinars after downloading an application in just a few minutes. The victim said he received a call from an unknown person from a telephone number registered in Kuwait and the man at the other end lured him to invest his money, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily said this is also despite the Public Prosecution’s confirmation that it had received more than 300 cases of fraud related to downloading this application and the publication of these warnings by various media outlets.

The complaint has been filed at the Abu Fatira Police Station by a 39-year-old citizen and classified as felony.

It is noteworthy that the application, according to which the citizen’s balance was stolen, can control the victims’ phones remotely, access their bank accounts without their knowledge, and transfer and seize the cash.