Delay in the implementation of infrastructure projects in a number of planned industrial areas hinders and impedes the acceleration of the launch of industrial projects in those areas.

A local Arabic daily quoting reliable source said the delay in implementing infrastructure projects represents a stumbling block in front of the projects of the areas and industrial plots, which contributes to obstructing the Kuwaiti industry and its development.

The sources stressed a number of problems face industrial projects in various regions, most notably is the delay in implementing infrastructure projects and bureaucratic procedures, the failure to establish integrated industrial zones, and the absence of an increase in granting industrial land through incentives and facilities encouraging industrialists, noting that Kuwait faces a major deficit in the development of the industrial projects sector as a result of the acute shortage of land allocated for industrial projects and the lack of expansion of existing factories.

She stated that government agencies represented by the Public Authority for Industry are trying hard to disentangle the various government agencies responsible for industrial lands and their distribution in order to expand the base of the national product and push it in light of the challenges facing the world, most notably rising prices, providing food commodities and guarding against food security risks.