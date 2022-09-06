The Ambassador of India H E Sibi George expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the talks he held today with the President of the Society of Engineers, Eng. Faisal Duwaih Al-Atl, on the mechanisms of professional accreditation for Indian engineers in the Society, pointing out that the discussions between the embassy and the Society have been continuous and ongoing since two years even during the Corona pandemic period.

In a meeting with the media at the conclusion of his visit to the society, Indian Ambassador said Indian engineers were among the highest number seeking accreditation and also received great support by the association in general.

Ambassador George praised the association’s upcoming visit to India to resolve all outstanding issues with accreditation in the near future. Regarding the Kuwaiti plan to test and accredit workers before they come to Kuwait, Ambassador George said “ We agree this procedure should be applied to more than one profession, including with nurses before they come to Kuwait, and we are ready to apply this across the board.

In turn, Al-Atl pointed out that these discussions focused on developing cooperation between the Society and the Indian Embassy, ​​with regard to developing mechanisms for professional accreditation of Indian engineers in Kuwait. Al-Atl revealed the agreement to send a new delegation from the association to India to meet the concerned authorities was to close the gap in the mechanisms of professional-engineering accreditation in India and work to solve the problems of this accreditation issue

On the development of accreditation mechanisms, Al-Atl revealed the success of the first phase of the experiment to verify the academic certificates of engineers through the “Data Flow” information flow, which will reduce the time required for the approval of certificates and their professional classification, explaining that this new trend carried out by the association aims to verify and ensure the validity of the qualifications and certificates submitted for accreditation in the association.

Al-Atl stressed that the procedure for verifying certificates is a quality assurance issue and includes all engineers wishing to work in Kuwait and for all nationalities, adding that verification through “Data Flow” includes both old and newly affiliated engineers.

Al-Atl explained that the field is open for the accreditation of more audit and accreditation bodies, noting that the multiplicity of academic accreditation bodies in India, in addition to the accreditation of the central government in India, made the task more complicated