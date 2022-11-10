The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Doha called on all citizens wishing to travel to the State of Qatar to follow the entry laws during the World Cup events, which began to be applied from the date of November 1.

In a statement received today, a local Arabic daily reported, the embassy disclosed the entry laws are as follows:

— Entry to the State of Qatar is allowed only for those who hold a (Hayya) card activated with a barcode (Hayya).

— Kuwaiti and Gulf (vehicles) are prohibited from entering through the Abu Samra land port without prior permission after paying the due fees during the World Cup and announced in the Hayya card.

— All are advised to read the instructions and procedures followed by the Qatari authorities and which are available on the official Qatari websites (the website of the Qatari Ministry of Interior).

The embassy called on citizens to contact it on the following emergency phones in the event of an inquiry or a request for assistance: Emergency telephone numbers for the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the State of Qatar: (+97433341200) – (+97451078337) – (+97451080921) / Kuwait Airways emergency line: ( +97455513710).