The Kuwaiti embassy in Egypt called on citizens wishing to travel to the Arab Republic of Egypt to disclose to the Egyptian customs upon arrival and departure any cash amounts exceeding $10,000 (ten thousand US dollars) or its equivalent in other foreign currencies.

As for Egyptian cash an amount of 5,000 Egyptian pounds (five thousand Egyptian pounds) is allowed, so that they are not subject to legal accountability and confiscation of excess money, reports Al-Rai daily.