The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Cairo reported that the Egyptian authorities have taken into custody an unidentified person on charges of fraud and cheating Egyptians.

A local Arabic daily said, the man was seized in front of the Kuwaiti embassy building. He was seized while taking money from Egyptians under the pretext of helping them to expedite the visa procedures and ratifying work permits.

He is being held by the Egyptian authorities for interrogations. Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Kuwait embassy called on people to exercise caution and report such cases to the competent authorities.

The embassy confirmed that it does not entertain requests for authentication of official documents from external parties.