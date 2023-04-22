The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the friendly Republic of Armenia denounced what was recently published on the social media by a lawyer regarding the Kuwaiti citizen detained in the friendly Republic of Armenia and the false and inaccurate information contained in the video clip he published and misleading allegations that are not related to the truth showing clear disregard for the role and efforts exerted by the embassy and its follow-up.

The issue of the Kuwaiti citizen was looked into and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was briefed with all its details since its inception, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The embassy was also surprised by his insistence not to deny what he said in the video clip, even after the embassy informed him, while he was in Armenia, during the past two days, of all the details while following up on the citizen’s case.

The embassy affirms its constant keenness and continuous follow-up, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of the citizen’s case since the day it received the news of his detention.

The embassy stresses the importance of being accurate in transmitting information related to citizens abroad and avoiding distorting facts and insulting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the role played by the embassy and all diplomatic missions of the State of Kuwait abroad in serving and caring for the interests of citizens and defending their rights.