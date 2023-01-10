The Embassy of Tajikistan held a reception to mark the visit of a Kuwaiti delegation to Tajikistan, in the month of December following the inauguration of the first ever direct flight between Kuwait and Tajikistan which is operated by Jazeera Airways.

In his welcome speech, The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the Ambassador of Tajikistan, Dr. Zubaidullah Zubaidov highlighted the strong bilateral bonds between Tajikistan and Kuwait by emphasizing on the historic event of the first ever direct flight between the two countries, that was implemented by Jazeera Airways, which is a product of the successful, effective and fruitful years of the Embassy Tajikistan in Kuwait.

As the number of passengers since the launch of the direct line has reached about 1,000, this indicates that tourism activity between the two countries will continue to witness rapid growth.

He further stated, that the talks of wavering the entry visa requirement is under way, so that Tajik people can freely travel to Kuwait and enjoy the nation’s hospitality.

Whereas, there are no entry visa requirements imposed on Kuwaiti citizens, they can obtain the visa electronically, through the embassy, or upon arrival at the Tajik ports.

He added, that Kuwaitis should explore Tajikistan as a new tourist destination in which all the elements of family and medical tourism are available, expressing his hope to witness plenty Kuwaiti tourists in Tajikistan in 2023.

Further adding that he believes that the economic, commercial, investment and technological, scientific and cultural cooperation will continue to develop between the two countries.

Zabidov then spoke about his meeting with Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, stressing that the two sides are keen to develop their relations in all fields.

He said “We are working to arrange a visit for the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to Tajikistan to hold political consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Kuwait, as well as to promote exchange High-level visits”

He expressed his hope that Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah’s visit to Tajikistan would culminate the opening of a Kuwaiti embassy in the capital, Dushanbe, which would consolidate and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The Embassy plans to celebrate the cultural days of Tajikistan in Kuwait next February, along with the exhibition of Tajik food products in Kuwait, hoping for the expansion of food trade between the two nations.