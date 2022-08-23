A Kuwaiti delegation will head to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this week, to resume the Kuwaiti-Iraqi negotiations on ‘Khor Abdullah’ and to enhance cooperation and coordination on the outstanding issues after the negotiations stopped during the Corona pandemic period for nearly two years.

The sources said the delegation includes the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Eng Kholoud Shehab, the action assistant undersecretary for the transport sector, Eng Jamal Al-Kandari, and some officials, pointing out that Khor Abdullah is of vital importance as a navigation corridor located between the Kuwaiti islands of Bubiyan and Warba and the Iraqi Faw peninsula, stressing the necessity of completing the demarcation of the maritime border with Iraq once and for all.

The sources stated that the political leaderships in both countries are keen to put at rest this file without disturbing the atmosphere of bilateral and neighborly relations between the two countries.