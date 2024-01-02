The value of loans from local banks to foreign banks, including subscribed bonds, amounted to 2.18 billion dinars as of the end of November 2023, compared to 2.169 billion as of the balance of December 2022, compared to 1.962 billion for the corresponding month of November 2022, with a growth rate equivalent to 10 percent.

The banking sector’s deposits with foreign banks amounted to 6.5 billion dinars at the end of November 2023, compared to 6.6 billion as of the balance of December 2022, reports Al-Jarida daily.

On a related level, it can be noted that the total foreign assets of the banking sector increased from 22.749 billion dinars at the end of December 2022 to 24.438 billion with a growth of 7.4%.

Total foreign assets include 10.368 billion dinars in foreign investments at the end of November 2023, compared to 9 billion as of December 2022.

Meanwhile, the volume of foreign loans obtained by local banks from foreign banks amounted to 1.3 billion dinars at the end of November 2023, compared to 1 billion dinars at the end of December 2022.

The total foreign liabilities on the banking sector are estimated at about 12.6 billion dinars, of which about 9.4 billion are deposits from non-residents, including certificates of deposit and 4.3 billion other miscellaneous deposits, compared to 12.3 billion at the end of December 2022.

The total balance of local banks’ assets increased by 2.703 billion dinars to 87.189 billion at the end of last November, which is the highest historically, while it increased by 3.433 billion compared to November 2022.