Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and residents about a new type of fraud known as “voice phishing.” The warning came after reports of several people falling victim to the scam, reported Al-Rai Daily.

According to the Ministry, voice phishing involves scammers using a recorded message or phone call to trick people into revealing their personal and financial information. The message or caller claims to be from a trusted source such as a bank, telecommunications company, or government agency, and asks the person to provide sensitive information like their bank account details or national ID number.

The Ministry urged the public to be cautious and to never provide personal information over the phone, especially if they did not initiate the call themselves. They also advised people to report any suspicious calls or messages to the authorities.

The warning comes amid a rise in online scams and cybercrime in Kuwait and around the world, as more people conduct their business and personal activities online. Authorities have been working to raise awareness about the dangers of such scams and to educate the public on how to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft.