The Kuwaiti Army, represented by the Ground and Air Forces, with the participation of the 25th Commando Brigade, conducted the “Desert Horizon” exercise on Wednesday morning. The Chief of the Army General Staff by delegation, Major General P.S.C. Dr. Ghazi Al-Shammari, and a number of senior army commanders were present during the exercise, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The exercise was carried out to comply with the directives of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahd, who recently stressed during a meeting with members of the Military Defense Council the need to strengthen and raise the degree of readiness, readiness, and level of efficiency of all Kuwaiti army units.

The exercise aimed to improve the army’s capabilities and preparedness, especially in light of the current conditions and circumstances taking place in the regional situation. The “Desert Horizon” exercise included multiple activities conducted by ground and air forces, as well as the participation of the 25th Commando Brigade.

The exercise was aimed at testing the army’s readiness and preparedness while also improving its operational efficiency. The army commanders involved in the exercise expressed satisfaction with the performance of their personnel and reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the Kuwaiti army remains prepared for any eventualities.