The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that the scientific researcher and director of the energy efficiency technologies program at the institute, Dr. Fattouh Al-Raqam, received the “Distinguished International Service Award” from the Society of Energy Engineers in the United States of America for her scientific and research contributions in the field of energy efficiency.

The Institute said in a press statement Monday that Dr. Al-Raqam has won many local, regional and international awards during her 20-year scientific career.

The statement indicated that it is still providing important research contributions to invest in technology outcomes and adopt the latest systems and solutions that help respond to the requirements of the future and the needs of the State of Kuwait.

He added that the researcher contributed to many international conferences, chaired scientific sessions, and published a large number of research and working papers.

Her scientific works have been appreciated by international circles, and her efforts contributed to placing the State of Kuwait in a distinguished position.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Fattouh Al-Rakam was earlier chosen by the Society of Energy Engineers to head one of the scientific journals.

She was also elected as Vice President of the Middle East Region and a member of the Executive Council. Her efforts in the Society culminated in her election as President of the Society in 2022, thus becoming the first Arab woman to gain this international trust and the fourth woman to assume the presidency since the establishment of the Society in 1977.