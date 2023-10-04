When a Kuwaiti drug dealer was produced before the Criminal Court he admitted to bringing in 50 kilograms of hashish by sea.

He told the judge, “Yes, I am a drug dealer and I am the one who brought these drugs across the sea and I know that my punishment is either death or life imprisonment. I am now 50 years old, and I want to admit that the rest of the three defendants had no knowledge of drugs. They are young, no more than twenty years old. I agreed with them to transport the goods, and they did not know that the goods contained drugs, reports Al-Rai daily.

“I took advantage of their need for money because they are unemployed, and when I offered to transport the goods, they agreed without even asking me about the contents.

“This is all I have to confess before the court, and I was previously imprisoned on charges of drug trafficking.” The couth s set another date to issue a verdict.