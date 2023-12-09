A forensic team has been sent to the residence of an unidentified Kuwaiti man living in Maidan Hawalli to take fingerprints as part of an effort to know the identity of a person who is said to have vandalized the car license plates and stole 1,500 dinars and a Rolex watch.

The victim has alleged pointed a finger of accusation at his ex-wife, a claim that detectives are set to verify.

Providing the particulars of the case, a victim born in 1986 reported to the Maidan Hawalli police station, that his ex-wife entered his residence in his absence, damaged several paintings worth 200 dinars and allegedly stole 1,500 dinars from his bedroom and a gold Rolex watch.

In a separate incident, a citizen born in 1983 has filed a complaint with the Jahra police station accusing unidentified thieves of stealing material from his house underconstruction in Al-Mutla’a. He said that the theft occurred around midnight.