Kuwaiti writer Abrar Aloqaili visited the filming location of the Indian movie ‘Uunchai’, which will be aired in cinemas on 11 November.

Abrar told The Times Kuwait that the experience was very enriching and the filming crew were extremely cooperative and worked professionally, while also distinguishing themselves in their generosity and hospitality.

The cameraman Manoj Kumar, was in particular generous with technical information and encouraged her to work alongside him. Also, Suraj, the film director, gave several tips that were beneficial to her writing career, especially now that she aspires to enter the world of Bollywood with her script writing.

Abrar is the first Kuwaiti and Arab woman to register in the Syndicate of Screenwriters in Bollywood, and she is very keen to work in Bollywood as a script writer.

Abrar revealed that during her visit to the sets of ‘Uunchai’ she was fortunate to meet renowned Bollywood stars, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. She added that the movie was shot in Mumbai and Delhi and in Bali in Indonesia.

Elaborating on the movie’s storyline, she said that it is a film about friendship and the challenges of three friends who decide to climb Mount Everest to fulfill their best friend’s wish. This movie talks about commitment among friends and family as well as accepting challenges without considering the age barrier. The movie is full of joy, humor, happiness, love and sadness. Most importantly, it captures every stage of life.

Abrar praised the professionalism of the actors and was overwhelmed by their friendliness and work commitment.