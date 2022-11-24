The Kuwaiti women’s volleyball team ranked fifth in the West Asian women’s volleyball tourney, that concluded in the Jordanian capital Amman, on Wednesday.

With the participation of 10 Arab teams, Head of the Arab Federation and the Kuwaiti Volleyball Federation Abdulhadi Al-Shabib told KUNA that the Kuwaiti team finished fifth after its win against Syria in the tournament, which is the first time for the Kuwaiti women’s volleyball team.

The Team competed in seven matches this tournament, winning four of them against Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria while losing three matches against Jordan, the UAE, and Iraq.