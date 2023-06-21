Al-Ujairi Scientific Center said that Kuwait is witnessing today the longest day of the year and the beginning of the summer solstice, which will start at 05:58 in the evening.

The center said, in a statement to KUNA yesterday, that the summer solstice will coincide with the length of daylight hours, (14 hours), while the night hours will be shortened to 10 hours.

The center added the sun rose today at 04:49 am and will set at 06:50 pm, explaining that the movement of the sun reverses at the occurrence of the summer solstice, so it rises in the north in the Tropic of Cancer, and as a result the duration of the night shortens and increases the length of the day.