The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information won three awards at the 23rd Arab Radio and Television Festival, which concluded its activities, with an artistic ceremony at the Carthage theater in Tunisia.

The Competitions Committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union announced that the series ‘Saleh in the Heart of Al-Falak’, which was produced by Kuwait Radio, won the first prize for drama competitions.

The State of Kuwait TV also won two awards at the festival, where the program ‘What Next’ won the first place in the talk show category of the official television competitions, while the program ‘Kids Studio’ won the second prize in the children’s program competition, reports Al-Rai daily.

The program organized under the slogan ‘Arts and Culture Bring Us Together’, in addition to the official competition for various program and news categories, included 90 works in the main sections of the competition and 50 works in the parallel sections, while 14 radio stations participated with a total of 129 works, including 108 works in the sections of the official competition.